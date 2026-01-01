A carefully curated selection of albums and compilations from the past month.
We've partnered with Control Club for Panoramic, a new series of events. First one is on November 11 - save the date!
Here's what's new, good, and under the radar.
Let’s dive into last month’s finest musical discoveries.
A very good reason to stay inside and do absolutely nothing.
A selection of albums and compilations released in the past month, to soundtrack this hot summer.
Enjoy this selection of albums and compilations released in the past month.
Critical explorations, wicked problems, and small wonderments. Hurry up, registration for the conference ends on June 15!
Here's an exquisite digest of albums and compilations released in March.
Check out a selection of albums and compilations released in the past months.
As we move into a future of growing globalization and technology, Roma music is more than likely to be a key medium of transnational communication.
By pleading for building future oriented sound archives, this paper explores the distinction between hearing as a physiological act and listening as an intentional, interpretive process.
A carefully curated selection of albums and compilations from the past month.
We've partnered with Control Club for Panoramic, a new series of events. First one is on November 11 - save the date!
As we move into a future of growing globalization and technology, Roma music is more than likely...
Experimental music—the art form that once prided itself on rupture and resistance—now...
An interrogation into how we listen to works that belong to the intangible cultural heritage.
Pirate radio stations in post-communist Bucharest functioned as alternative cultural infrastructures, community-building platforms, and mechanisms of legitimation for music excluded from legal FM.
Sounds of desire are not merely cultural artifacts, but potent neurobiological stimuli interacting with profound predictive and affective systems.
Over four decades of communist rule in Romania, Romani professional musicians known as lăutari lived a paradoxical existence.
As it is obviously impossible to stop questioning the sonic implication of the end, we might take a dive right into the limit, right into the membrane of perception.
An exploration into how the adhān (Islamic calls to prayer) operates as a political sound object, emphasizing sound production, spatial dissemination, and socio-political control.