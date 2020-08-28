Celebrating diversity in all its forms, here's a recap comprising 30 albums released in May 2021.
Minding diversity in all its forms, here's a round-up of 32 albums released in April 2021.
From electronics to free improv, ambient and experimental, here's a list of 30 albums released in March 2021.
While we progressed towards where we are (the ruins of Modernity), others went somewhere else, all of it happening simultaneously.
In today’s globalist existence, the Other is everywhere, everyone is an Other for somebody; this is an attempt to deconstruct the way we, as a society, perceive the Stranger.
Excavated Shellac focuses on music recorded across the non-Anglo world, offering a taste of the music being made in myriad communities at the dawn of recorded sound.
At the edge of two (imaginary) worlds of electronic music, academic and popular, M. C. (Martin) Schmidt and Drew Daniel from Matmos discuss their work.
The story of Polish soul singer Renata Lewandowska, a lost-and-found jewel of the Polish music from the 70s.
From free improv to ambient, experimental, electronic, here's a list of 29 albums released in February 2021.
From electronic to free-jazz, ambient psych to Greek and African music, here's what you've missed in the first month of 2021.
Electronic music in Georgia established itself as a lasting cultural phenomenon in the '90s.
We asked some of our contributors, collaborators and friends to help us and share their favourite albums of 2020.
Celebrating diversity in all its forms, here's a recap comprising 30 albums released in May 2021.
Minding diversity in all its forms, here's a round-up of 32 albums released in April 2021.
From electronics to free improv, ambient and experimental, here's a list of 30 albums released in March 2021.
While we progressed towards where we are (the ruins of Modernity), others went somewhere else,...
In today’s globalist existence, the Other is everywhere, everyone is an Other for somebody;...
Building a music collection might have implications for the discovery and conservation of a music...
An extended overview of the most important, challenging, and thought-provoking stories we commissioned and published this year in The Attic – all free to read, with no ads, no clickbait, no nonsense. Please tell your friends.
Jana Winderen’s sonic artworks are deeply representative of the contemporary moment and her practice focuses on recording and sharing difficult-to-access audio environments.
Two of Australia’s best known field recordists, Ros Bandt and Vicki Hallett are sensing this slice of the planet – the Barwon Estuary in Victoria, Australia, a project that interrogates place as an acoustic space where sound, place, time and culture collide.
Building a music collection might have implications for the discovery and conservation of a music heritage.
Tracing the underground and experimental in Ukrainian music.