CONFERENCE Ambient Music Conference in September Critical explorations, wicked problems, and small wonderments. Hurry up, registration for the conference ends on June 15! Dragoș Rusu

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH The Monthly Dig - March 2026 Here's an exquisite digest of albums and compilations released in March. Dragoș Rusu

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH The Monthly Dig - January & February 2026 Check out a selection of albums and compilations released in the past months. Dragoș Rusu

SONIC DECOLONIALITY Towards a Roma Futurism - Music as a Means for Transnational Communication As we move into a future of growing globalization and technology, Roma music is more than likely to be a key medium of transnational communication. Cosmo

SONIC HERITAGE To Hear and to Listen: On Sounds of Passing Worlds By pleading for building future oriented sound archives, this paper explores the distinction between hearing as a physiological act and listening as an intentional, interpretive process. Alex Iorga