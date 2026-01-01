ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - October 2026

A carefully curated selection of albums and compilations from the past month.

Dragoș Rusu
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EVENTS

Maalem Houssam Guinia and Al Ehtifal in Bucharest

We've partnered with Control Club for Panoramic, a new series of events. First one is on November 11 - save the date!

Dragoș Rusu
Read Now

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - September 2026

Here's what's new, good, and under the radar.

Dragoș Rusu

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - August 2026

Let’s dive into last month’s finest musical discoveries.

Dragoș Rusu

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - July 2026

A very good reason to stay inside and do absolutely nothing.

Dragoș Rusu

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - June 2026

A selection of albums and compilations released in the past month, to soundtrack this hot summer.

Dragoș Rusu

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - May 2026

Enjoy this selection of albums and compilations released in the past month.

Dragoș Rusu

ROUNDTABLE CONVERSATIONS

Redefining Ambient Music for a Globalized World

A discussion on culture, care, and the algorithm, with Ulrik Schmidt and Holger Schulze, co-organizers of the Ambient Music Conference.

Dragoș Rusu

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - April 2026

A brief selection of albums and compilations released last month.

Dragoș Rusu

CONFERENCE

Ambient Music Conference in September

Critical explorations, wicked problems, and small wonderments. Hurry up, registration for the conference ends on June 15!

Dragoș Rusu

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - March 2026

Here's an exquisite digest of albums and compilations released in March.

Dragoș Rusu

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - January & February 2026

Check out a selection of albums and compilations released in the past months.

Dragoș Rusu

SONIC DECOLONIALITY

Towards a Roma Futurism - Music as a Means for Transnational Communication

As we move into a future of growing globalization and technology, Roma music is more than likely to be a key medium of transnational communication.

Cosmo

SONIC HERITAGE

To Hear and to Listen: On Sounds of Passing Worlds

By pleading for building future oriented sound archives, this paper explores the distinction between hearing as a physiological act and listening as an intentional, interpretive process.

Alex Iorga

LISTENING LAND AND THE SONIC TURN

Hand to Earth - the Sound of Place in Australia

By mixing social meaning with the physical and technical world, Hand to Earth's sound world is a bridge, a sonic crossing, a path to understanding foregrounded by sound.

Jane Cornwell

PERSPECTIVE

More Entries

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - October 2026

A carefully curated selection of albums and compilations from the past month.

EVENTS

Maalem Houssam Guinia and Al Ehtifal in Bucharest

We've partnered with Control Club for Panoramic, a new series of events. First one is on November 11 - save the date!

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - September 2026

Here's what's new, good, and under the radar.

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

The Monthly Dig - August 2026

Let’s dive into last month’s finest musical discoveries.

FIRST PERSON

More Entries

SONIC DECOLONIALITY

Towards a Roma Futurism - Music as a Means for Transnational Communication

As we move into a future of growing globalization and technology, Roma music is more than likely...

Cosmo

POLITICS OF AESTHETICS

The WEIRDness of Experimental Music: The Reproduction of In/Difference

Experimental music—the art form that once prided itself on rupture and resistance—now...

Andrew Choate

ARCHIVAL LISTENING

(Un)Listened Heritage

An interrogation into how we listen to works that belong to the intangible cultural heritage.

Maria Balabaș

PERSONAL ENCOUNTERS

Roma Agencies Beyond Contemporary Bias

While we progressed towards where we are (the ruins of Modernity), others went somewhere else,...

Stefan Fraunberger

Videos

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LIVE RECORDINGS

Listening, Failure, and the Unmaking of Systems. Simina Oprescu @ The Sonic Turn Conference

LIVE RECORDINGS

How to perform an anti-fascist collective from sound. Salome Voegelin @ The Sonic Turn Conference

LIVE RECORDINGS

Mnemosonic Topographies. Manja Ristic @ The Sonic Turn Conference

LIVE RECORDINGS

Thick Listening: Listening in the Thick of It. Holger Schulze @ The Sonic Turn Conference

LIVE RECORDINGS

Politics & Poetics of Listening. Panel discussion @ The Sonic Turn Conference

LIVE RECORDINGS

How long do arranged marriages last? Catalina Tesar @ The Sonic Turn Conference

LIVE RECORDINGS

Resonant Spaces of Memory. Maria Balabas @ The Sonic Turn Conference

ACOUSTIC MEMORY

Pirates of the Hertzian Waves: Illegal Radio in Transition-Era Bucharest

Pirate radio stations in post-communist Bucharest functioned as alternative cultural infrastructures, community-building platforms, and mechanisms of legitimation for music excluded from legal FM.

Paul Breazu

SONIC TRIGGERS

Sounds of Desire: Slot Machines and the Dopamine Trap

Sounds of desire are not merely cultural artifacts, but potent neurobiological stimuli interacting with profound predictive and affective systems.

Dragoș Rusu

SONIC HISTORIES

Romani Music in Communist Romania: Propaganda, Control, and Resistance

Over four decades of communist rule in Romania, Romani professional musicians known as lăutari lived a paradoxical existence.

Shaun Williams

LANGUAGE OF THINGS

Sonic Eschatologies: Liminal qualities of compos(t)ing culture/community visions from the other side

As it is obviously impossible to stop questioning the sonic implication of the end, we might take a dive right into the limit, right into the membrane of perception.

Stefan Fraunberger

THE SOUND OBJECT

The Politics of Adhān Aesthetics

An exploration into how the adhān (Islamic calls to prayer) operates as a political sound object, emphasizing sound production, spatial dissemination, and socio-political control.

Mohamad Zatari

MEMORY AND IDENTITY

Transitional Justice and Spaces of Memory. Case study: The Virtual Museum of Romani Culture

On the stigmatisation of Roma identity, transitional justice and retributive law, with The Virtual Museum of Romani Culture as case study.

Delia Grigore