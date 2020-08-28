ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

Staff Picks - May 2021

Celebrating diversity in all its forms, here's a recap comprising 30 albums released in May 2021.

Dragoș Rusu & Victor Stutz
ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

Staff Picks - April 2021

Minding diversity in all its forms, here's a round-up of 32 albums released in April 2021.

Dragoș Rusu & Victor Stutz
ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

Staff Picks - March 2021

From electronics to free improv, ambient and experimental, here's a list of 30 albums released in March 2021.

Dragoș Rusu & Victor Stutz

PERSONAL ENCOUNTERS

Roma Agencies Beyond Contemporary Bias

While we progressed towards where we are (the ruins of Modernity), others went somewhere else, all of it happening simultaneously.

Stefan Fraunberger

DECONSTRUCTIONS

The Music of the Other

In today’s globalist existence, the Other is everywhere, everyone is an Other for somebody; this is an attempt to deconstruct the way we, as a society, perceive the Stranger.

Cosmin Mirea

FOCUS ON

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music

Excavated Shellac focuses on music recorded across the non-Anglo world, offering a taste of the music being made in myriad communities at the dawn of recorded sound.

Garth Cartwright

IN CONVERSATION

Everything You Are About To Hear Is Absolutely Real

At the edge of two (imaginary) worlds of electronic music, academic and popular, M. C. (Martin) Schmidt and Drew Daniel from Matmos discuss their work.

Miron Ghiu

IN CONVERSATION

Lăutărie Then and Now: Inside Romania's Romani Musical Heritage

Conversations with four lăutari from different backgrounds and generations about the journey of the Romanian-Romani music genre known as "muzica lăutarească".

Shaun Williams

CULTURAL HERITAGE

The Polyphonic Search for Authenticity in a Balkan Country

From archaic phonos to “Made in Romania“, here's a look on how the term “Balkan” is used in the construction and perception of rock music and manele.

Claudiu Oancea

THE EASTERN BLOC

Renata Lewandowska - the Soul Voice of the 70s Polish music

The story of Polish soul singer Renata Lewandowska, a lost-and-found jewel of the Polish music from the 70s.

Kornelia Binicewicz

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

Staff Picks - February 2021

From free improv to ambient, experimental, electronic, here's a list of 29 albums released in February 2021.

Dragoș Rusu & Victor Stutz

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

Staff Picks - January 2021

From electronic to free-jazz, ambient psych to Greek and African music, here's what you've missed in the first month of 2021.

Dragoș Rusu & Victor Stutz

AROUND THE WORLD

Beyond The Dancefloor: A Brief History of Electronic Music in Tbilisi

Electronic music in Georgia established itself as a lasting cultural phenomenon in the '90s.

Jan Chudozilov

ALBUMS OF THE YEAR

Favourite Albums of 2020

We asked some of our contributors, collaborators and friends to help us and share their favourite albums of 2020.

Dragoș Rusu

ALBUMS OF THE MONTH

Staff Picks - November / December 2020

Here's our selection of 41 albums released in November and December 2020.

Dragoș Rusu & Victor Stutz

PERSPECTIVE

FIRST PERSON

Videos

FEATURES

The Tulnic Women of Avram Iancu, Apuseni Mountains - documentary

LIVE RECORDINGS

Micleusanu M. live at Outernational Virtual Festival 2020

LIVE RECORDINGS

Sillyconductor live at Outernational Virtual Festival 2020

LIVE RECORDINGS

Milan W & The Tulnic Ensemble of Avram Iancu - Outernational Virtual Festival

LIVE RECORDINGS

Bogdana Dima & Diana Miron live at Outernational Virtual Festival 2020

LIVE RECORDINGS

Anton Pann Ensemble live at Outernational Virtual Festival 2020

LIVE RECORDINGS

Fanfara de la Valea Mare - Outernational Virtual Festival 2020

RETROSPECTIVE

Music & Conversations in The Attic

An extended overview of the most important, challenging, and thought-provoking stories we commissioned and published this year in The Attic – all free to read, with no ads, no clickbait, no nonsense. Please tell your friends.

Dragoș Rusu

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Jana Winderen – Uncovering the Hidden Sounds of the Environment

Jana Winderen’s sonic artworks are deeply representative of the contemporary moment and her practice focuses on recording and sharing difficult-to-access audio environments.

Andrew Choate

ACOUSTIC ECOLOGY

Ros Bandt and Vicki Hallett – Listening to the Barwon River in Australia

Two of Australia’s best known field recordists, Ros Bandt and Vicki Hallett are sensing this slice of the planet – the Barwon Estuary in Victoria, Australia, a project that interrogates place as an acoustic space where sound, place, time and culture collide.

Jane Cornwell

FOCUS ON

Collecting My Heritage(s)

Building a music collection might have implications for the discovery and conservation of a music heritage.

Claudiu Oancea

AROUND THE WORLD

A Look at Contemporary Ukrainian Music

Tracing the underground and experimental in Ukrainian music.

Ivan Shelekhov

AROUND THE WORLD

Circassian Music, There and Now

On the variety of Circassian music, while highlighting some of its outstanding traditional and experimental artists.

Bulat Khalilov